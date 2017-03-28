Man arrested after road rage incident

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Police arrested a man after a road rage incident in Lincoln Monday morning. They say 37-year-old Christopher Witmer got upset at a couple driving on O Street Monday morning. When they stopped at the light at 84th, he got out and threatened to break their windows.

Then, later, when they pulled over at Southeast Community College, he came at the car with a hammer/hatchet. The couple got away, and police arrested Witmer for Terroristic Threats and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.