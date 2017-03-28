Man arrested after road rage incident

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is reminding consumers to pay attention at the pump this Fourth of July weekend and always.More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
President Donald Trump is promising the nation a new and improved healthcare plan.More >>
A 100 ft tree smashed into a home, near 56th and Baldwin Ave, around 2:00 Wednesday morning.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
Nebraska state officials are trying to contact more than 430 parents who are owed child support after discovering that the Department of Health and Human Services didn't send payments in a timely manner.More >>
The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles west of Lexington.More >>
Two Lincoln police officers investigated for steroids say in their federal civil rights lawsuit that their fellow officers subjected them to unlawful policing.More >>
On & off t-storms are likely today, some could be severe...More >>
