Man arrested after road rage incident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after road rage incident

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Police arrested a man after a road rage incident in Lincoln Monday morning. They say 37-year-old Christopher Witmer got upset at a couple driving on O Street Monday morning. When they stopped at the light at 84th, he got out and threatened to break their windows. 

Then, later, when they pulled over at Southeast Community College, he came at the car with a hammer/hatchet. The couple got away, and police arrested Witmer for Terroristic Threats and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.