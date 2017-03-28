Police officer died in northeast Nebraska crash, patrol says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

WALTHILL, Neb. (AP)

A police sergeant has been killed in a northeast Nebraska highway crash. The Nebraska State Patrol says Sgt. Curtis Blackbird was responding to a call Sunday morning in Walthill when he ran into a construction crane. The patrol says the crane was obscured by thick fog in a work zone on Nebraska Highway 94. The 59-year-old Blackbird was an officer for the Omaha Tribe Law Enforcement. Walthill sits about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north-northwest of Omaha.

