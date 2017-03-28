New Sandhills office in Sidney helps offset Cabela's layoffs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP)

Sandhills Publishing is opening a new office in Sidney and will hire some of the workers Cabela's is laying off by closing a call center in the western Nebraska town.

The Lincoln-based Sandhills says it is working with Cabela's on the plan. The publishing and information processing company said it will hire dozens of people for customer support and other jobs.

Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed says Cabela's is known for its quality employees and service.

The outdoor retailer announced plans earlier this month to close its Sidney call center.

Cabela's Senior Vice President Corey Bergstrom says it's exciting to see Sandhills expand in Sidney.

Cabela's is based in Sidney, but it's unclear how many jobs will remain there after Bass Pro Shops buys the company for $4.5 billion.