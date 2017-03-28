Sheriff's Deputy accused of sexual assault

Thursday, June 29 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:53:11 GMT
South Korea's president plans to meet with congressional leaders and have dinner with President Donald Trump _ as he looks to reassure Washington that he'll coordinate closely on dealing with the threat from North...More >>
Thursday, June 29 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:52:04 GMT
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the global companies hardest hit by a malicious software that crippled computers internationally, says "the majority of our terminals are now operational.".More >>
Thursday, June 29 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:34:06 GMT
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
(AP) A Dundy County sheriff's deputy has been accused of molesting a woman he'd put into his vehicle. Court records say Charles Thibedeau is charged with kidnapping. A phone listed for Thibedeau in Benkelman rang unanswered Tuesday. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. A state patrol investigator says in a court affidavit that Thibedeau told the woman March 22 that her home was involved in a drug raid and then asked to touch her breasts. The affidavit says Thibedeau drove away with the woman after she refused, telling her he'd take her to jail unless she relented. She refused.
The affidavit says he stopped the vehicle, removed her clothing and touched her.