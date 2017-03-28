NEB Softball: Nebraska Takes on Creighton Wednesday Night in Omaha

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN –The Nebraska softball team begins a four-game road trip with a midweek trip to Omaha to battle the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday.

First pitch between the Huskers and Bluejays is set for 6 p.m. Fans can listen to the game for free on Huskers.com, and a free live video stream of the game can also be seen on gocreighton.com.

Nebraska will be looking to sweep its season series with the state’s other two Division I softball programs. The Huskers took on Omaha last Wednesday, winning a 15-11 slugfest in the highest scoring game in Bowlin Stadium history. Nebraska has not faced UNO and Creighton in the same season since 2015, as last year’s Husker-Bluejay game got rained out. In 2015, Nebraska went 3-0 against its in-state rivals, defeating Creighton once and Omaha twice.

Wednesday’s matchup with Creighton will mark Nebraska’s final non-conference road game of the regular season. It will also mark the beginning of a busy stretch of road games for the Big Red.

Including Wednesday’s game, nine of Nebraska’s next 11 games will be on the road. In fact, in a span of 15 days, the Huskers will play 11 games against five opponents in five cities, traveling more than 4,200 miles in that 15-day span.

After taking on Creighton, Nebraska will travel to Madison, Wis., for a three-game series at No. 22 Wisconsin this weekend. The Huskers then return home to host a doubleheader with Iowa State on Wednesday, April 5, before a three-game weekend series at Rutgers April 7-9 and a midweek doubleheader at Iowa on Wednesday, April 12.

This Week's Top 10

1) According to the NCAA, Nebraska has played the No. 2 most difficult schedule in the nation with an opponent winning percentage of .668.

2) Following its three-game series at No. 22 Wisconsin this weekend, Nebraska will have played 21 of its 32 games against teams who have been ranked in the NFCA top 25 at some point this season.

3) Nebraska has played only 10 games against teams who have never been ranked this season, and the Huskers are 7-3 in those 10 games.

4) Wednesday’s game will mark the 121st all-time meeting between Nebraska and Creighton.

5) Wednesday’s game will mark the Huskers’ first game at Creighton since a 4-3 win in 2013.

6) NU has played more games (120) and posted more wins (83) over Creighton than any other team.

7) Nebraska has won four straight games against Creighton and 10 of the last 11.

8) The Husker offense has totaled 10 or more hits in five of its last eight games.

9) The Nebraska and Creighton rosters feature a combined 17 native Nebraskans. The Huskers have eight Nebraska natives on their roster, while the Bluejays boast nine natives of the Cornhusker State.

10) Rhonda Revelle and Brent Vigness are the winningest all-time coaches in the history of Nebraska and Creighton athletics, respectively.

Huskers Hit Well vs. Unranked Teams

The Husker offense - one of only nine offenses to rank in the top 50 nationally in scoring each of the last six years - has gotten off to a relatively slow start this season. One reason for the slow start has been inexperience, as nearly 45 percent of Nebraska’s total at bats this season have come from players who entered the year with fewer than 70 career at bats. Another reason for the slow start has been the opposition Nebraska has faced.

• Nebraska has played 18 of its first 28 games against teams that have been ranked this season. In those 28 games, the Huskers are batting just .182 and have averaged only 1.2 runs per game.

• NU has played a total of nine games where it has faced a pitcher currently ranked in the top 25 nationally in wins, including six ranked in the top 10.

• The Huskers have faced three of the nation’s top six ERA leaders (No. 3 Sara Groenewegen twice; No. 4 Megan King once and No. 6 Jessica Burroughs once).

• In comparison, the Husker offense has excelled against unranked opponents, a positive sign considering after this weekend, Nebraska’s final 20 regular-season games will all come against teams who have not earned a top-25 ranking this season.

• In 13 games against opponents who were unranked at game time, Nebraska is batting .332 and averaging 5.8 runs per game.

• In 10 games against opponents who have not earned a top-25 ranking at any point this season, the Huskers are batting 3.75 and averaging 7.4 runs per game.

McLeod Earning More Innings

After not pitching for nearly one year due to an elbow injury, freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod has begun to factor more heavily into the Husker pitching rotation as she regains her strength and form. McLeod was not cleared to resume limited throwing until last November.

• As she was working her way back, McLeod threw only 4.2 innings over the first four weeks of the season.

• She factored into her first win on March 22 against Omaha, earning a save in 1.1 innings of work.

• McLeod then threw her first career complete game last Sunday vs. No. 8 Minnesota. Although she allowed eight runs, McLeod posted a career-high five strikeouts - three more than in her first eight appearances combined - and six of the eight runs she allowed scored with two outs.

• McLeod has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of her nine appearances this season.

• McLeod has lost all four of her starts this season, but McLeod’s four starts have come against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 24 Pittsburgh, No. 21 Arizona State and No. 8 Minnesota.

Tough at the Top

After experimenting with four different leadoff batters and seven different two-hole hitters over the first 21 games, NU may have found its 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup in sophomore Alyvia Simmons and senior MJ Knighten.

• Simmons has led off with Knighten batting second each of the past seven games. During that time, the duo is a combined 23-for-52 (.442) with six doubles, one homer, eight stolen bases, 10 RBIs and 17 runs.

• In their seven games batting first and second, Simmons and Knighten have combined to average 3.3 hits per game and 2.4 runs per game. The duo has also combined for a .473 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage.

• Nebraska has scored a total of eight runs in the first inning in the seven games where Simmons has led off and Knighten has hit second.

• Overall, there have been a total of 13 innings the past seven games where Simmons has led off an inning. The Huskers have scored 17 runs in those eight innings.

Nebraska Has Faced Nation's No. 2 Schedule

Considering Nebraska has played more than half of its games against ranked teams, it should come as no surprise that the Huskers have played one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

• According to Monday’s NCAA “Toughest Schedule” ranking, Nebraska has played the nation’s second-toughest schedule based on opponent’s winning percentage. The NCAA RPI ranking has the Husker schedule ranked as the nation’s third most difficult.

Scouting Creighton (11-17)

Creighton is 11-17 after opening Big East Conference play with a 2-1 series win at Georgetown last weekend. The Bluejays dropped the series opener before winning the final two games. CU has won three of its last four games and four of its last six, including a 4-3 win over Drake last Wednesday in Creighton’s lone home game this season.

Offensively, Creighton is batting .225 as a team and averages 3.3 runs per game after scoring 17 runs in the Georgetown series. Tash Coffiel leads the Bluejays with a .329 average and 27 hits. Ashley Cantu is hitting .324 and has scored a team-high 16 runs. Sam Dellinger is batting .304 and is Creighton’s top slugger, leading the team with five doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. Anna O’Gorman owns a .266 average with 12 RBIs.

Defensively, Creighton is allowing 5.3 runs per game. The Bluejays boast a 3.99 ERA but an average of 1.7 errors per game has led to 44 unearned runs in 28 games. Bryana Clark has been Creighton’s top pitcher, compiling a 5-7 record with a 3.41 ERA. She leads CU with 17 appearances, 13 starts, 76.0 innings pitched and 38 strikeouts. Michal Hylton has seen the most action behind Clark, posting a 4-7 record with a 5.51 ERA in 61.0 innings. In addition to contributing offensively, Dellinger is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 35.2 innings in the circle. Jenny Hittinger (0-1, 5.25 ERA in 8.0 IP) rounds out the Bluejay staff.