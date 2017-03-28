YMCA to hire nearly 330 employees

As summer approaches the YMCA is looking to hire 330 new employees.

The jobs include positions at their five facilities, including jobs with Camp Kitaki and youth sports.

The organization says the need for employees has grown since the expansion of the Copple Family YMCA.

Some of the jobs include: swim lesson instructors, camp counselors, Child Watch staff, Group Exercise instructors and lifeguards and many more.

There are part-time and full-time positions available.

For more information visit: YmcaLincolnJobs.org.