Secretary Gale issues statement on refugee welcome baskets

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is reminding consumers to pay attention at the pump this Fourth of July weekend and always.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is reminding consumers to pay attention at the pump this Fourth of July weekend and always.More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
President Donald Trump is promising the nation a new and improved healthcare plan.More >>
President Donald Trump is promising the nation a new and improved healthcare plan.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
A 100 ft tree smashed into a home, near 56th and Baldwin Ave, around 2:00 Wednesday morning.More >>
A 100 ft tree smashed into a home, near 56th and Baldwin Ave, around 2:00 Wednesday morning.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
Officials say a wheat virus outbreak has reached epidemic levels and is decimating fields in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.More >>
Officials say a wheat virus outbreak has reached epidemic levels and is decimating fields in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.More >>