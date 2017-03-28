Secretary Gale issues statement on refugee welcome baskets

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale's office issued a statement on the voter registration packets included in refugee welcome baskets.

The press release states, "there has been considerable media attention as to whether any election laws were violated by the Nebraska Democratic Party, its officers or its membership in an attempt to furnish voter registration forms to resettlement refugees. The primary focus seems to be if any criminal laws were broken by the conduct of those involved. While my office is undertaking its own investigation into the facts, my office does not have criminal investigative powers nor the powers of prosecution. If a criminal complaint were to be filed, the issue would fall under the jurisdiction of the county attorney for review and possible prosecution. My office has consulted with Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office and will continue to do so as we examine the facts."