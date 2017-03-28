Gov. Ricketts commends President Trumps Clean Power mandate

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had signed an executive order mandating a review of the Clean Power Plan.

“Thank you to the President for keeping his word to cut red tape and take steps to roll back job-killing regulations. This federal regulation was completely unnecessary for our state because Nebraskans already successfully work to maintain clean air and clean water. Additionally, it would have resulted in power rate increases that would have burdened Nebraska family budgets and Main Street job creators.”