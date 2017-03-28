Another roundabout to come to SW Lincoln

It’s one of Lincoln’s more dangerous intersections.

South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street is no stranger to accidents.

After years of analytics, the city is moving forward with a roundabout project to make the well traveled road safer.

Road construction starts April 24th, but road blocks along the route are already up as crews tear down trees to make room for the project.

Despite the signs, dozens of vehicles drove through the construction zone on Tuesday. Tree crews said one car was almost smashed by falling branches earlier in the day.

Officials want to make sure you’re following road rules to keep crews and yourself safe.

“We sure would like folks to if they don't have business in the area to choose an alternate route,” Thomas Shafer, design and construction manager with Lincoln Public Works said. “Follow the marked detour if they need help getting around.”

West Van Dorn will be shut down from Southwest 16th to 23rd streets through Friday.

You'll have to drive through neighborhood streets to get around until the trees are cleared.

There are several detour signs to help you around.

As for the roundabout, officials will host an open house April 13th to retouch on the project.

“The last time when we were talking to them with the design we didn't have an idea exactly how traffic will be accommodated with the project and now we will,” Shafer said.

Officials say they plan to have the project finished in its entirety in October.

To take a look at the City’s plans, click here.