Another roundabout to come to SW Lincoln

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
A Kearney man who last week fled from a central Nebraska courtroom in the midst of his sentencing hearing for a drug conviction has been sentenced to two years in prison.More >>
A Kearney man who last week fled from a central Nebraska courtroom in the midst of his sentencing hearing for a drug conviction has been sentenced to two years in prison.More >>
Governor Ricketts, along with Director Kyle Schneweis, the director of the newly created Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), unveiled the new name and logo for the Department of Transportation.More >>
Governor Ricketts, along with Director Kyle Schneweis, the director of the newly created Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), unveiled the new name and logo for the Department of Transportation.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
President Donald Trump is promising the nation a new and improved healthcare plan.More >>
President Donald Trump is promising the nation a new and improved healthcare plan.More >>