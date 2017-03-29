Lincoln Children's Zoo announces new conservation center

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Children's Zoo announced today they're going to be opening a brand new education and conservation center in 2019. They say it will be open year-around.

They say it it will open four new areas: a world-class giraffe feeding experience, an up-close tiger encounter, an indoor adventure where children will climb with spider monkeys, and a plaza with a playful stream.

