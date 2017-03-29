Woman who stole nearly $37K from employer gets 90 days

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MADISON, Neb. (AP)

A woman who stole nearly $37,000 from her Norfolk employer has been sentenced to 90 days in Madison County Jail.

At her hearing Monday in Madison, Tonya Pearson also was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $1,200 in restitution. The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a financial transaction device after making a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Court records say Pearson used an Allied Tour & Travel credit card to make nonbusiness-related purchase.