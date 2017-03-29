Excellence in Education: Pius X Kindness Awards

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

In addition to the regular curriculum, Pius X High School is promoting kindness and respect. Wednesday morning, several students were recognized for their character in the classroom.

"I was really excited, really honored to be getting this award," says junior Trevin Alberts.

Earlier this month, Pius X teachers and staff were asked to nominate students that consistently are kind. When all of the nominations came in, more that 100 students were on the list. On Wednesday, those selected kids were given t-shirts and certificates. The awards were to thank them for being role models each day at school.



"I thought I was being myself. I do try to sometimes go out of my way and do little acts of kindness for my classmates and those in the school," says Alberts.

"I feel like I smile a lot. I really like smiling because I feel like smiling is contagious, and that makes people really happy. And I try to help others in anyway that I can," says Kristie Le, a junior who also received an award.

The Pius Ambassadors helped to organize the awards ceremony. The group also organized a school 'Kindness Week'.