Douglas County to settle convicted killer's lawsuit for $40K

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Douglas County officials have agreed to pay $40,000 to a convicted killer who said he was injured by a fall while in county custody.

The county Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to settle the lawsuit filed by Avery Tyler shortly after his sentencing in 2014 to life in prison. He'd been convicted of fatally shooting 24-year-old Delayno Wright in September 2012.

Tyler said in his lawsuit that he was cuffed and shackled in a van when he was taken back to jail after a courthouse hearing. The lawsuit said the chains that bound his feet caught on a latch on the van floor, causing him to fall as he tried to exit the van. The lawsuit said the fall severely injured Tyler.