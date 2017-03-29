Douglas County to settle convicted killer's lawsuit for $40K

Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.More >>
A health alert is in effect for Rockford Lake in Gage County, while Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County remains on health alert for a second week.More >>
A health alert is in effect for Rockford Lake in Gage County, while Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County remains on health alert for a second week.More >>
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Holdrege.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
To see someone's nearly exact location, users simply open the app and 'pinch' the screen to pull up the map feature.More >>
Governor Pete Ricketts announces The Nebraska State Patrol will undergo a comprehensive review process prompted by several recent concerns.More >>
Governor Pete Ricketts announces The Nebraska State Patrol will undergo a comprehensive review process prompted by several recent concerns.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a transportation service for people with disabilities may pick up passengers on demand.More >>
The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a transportation service for people with disabilities may pick up passengers on demand.More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>
The northbound lanes of 84th street are closed down from Pioneers to Firethorn Lane after a crash between a semi and truck.More >>