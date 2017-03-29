NEB Softball: Nebraska-Creighton Game Postponed; Rescheduled for April 25

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Tonight’s scheduled softball game between Nebraska and Creighton in Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the CU Sports Complex in Omaha.

Last year’s Nebraska-Creighton game was also rained out, but unlike last year, both teams had an available makeup date this season.

Nebraska travels to Madison, Wis., for a three-game series this weekend with the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers.