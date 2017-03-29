Lincoln Stars Fan Appreciation Night Set For April 7

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars are set to host Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 7 as the team will play its final home game of the regular season against the Omaha Lancers.

Giveaways will highlight the night with t-shirts, frisbees, pucks and more presented to individuals, rows and sections throughout the night.

"Fan Appreciation Night is our 'thank you,'" Stars President Adam Micheletti said. "We believe we have the best fans in the USHL and this is our chance to show how much their support means to us."

Fans will shoot down the ice with the sling-shot at the first intermission and race to unfold a frozen t-shirt at the second intermission.

Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.



Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.