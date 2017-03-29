Mueller Steps Down as NWU Women's Basketball Coach

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. – Britni Mueller has announced her plans to step away from the women’s basketball coaching ranks and her position as the head women’s basketball coach at Nebraska Wesleyan University to devote more time to her family.

Mueller has been the head women’s basketball coach at NWU for the past four seasons. This past year, she guided the Prairie Wolves to their first winning season since 2001 and a trip to the Iowa Conference Postseason Tournament in the team’s initial year competing in the new league.

“It is going to be very difficult to say goodbye to Nebraska Wesleyan and this women’s basketball team but I believe this is the best decision for myself and my family,” Mueller remarked. “In my four years at NWU we have built a program I believe will be a true contender in the IIAC in the coming years and I am thankful I had this opportunity.”

This season Mueller led the Prairie Wolves to a 13-13 overall record which was a nine-win improvement over the previous year. They finished 6-10 in IIAC play to sit 6th in the final league standings and earn the No. 6 seed in the IIAC Postseason Tournament. It marked the first ever appearance in a conference tournament for the women’s basketball program.

“Coach Mueller has worked hard to elevate our women’s basketball program and has brought respectability to Prairie Wolves women’s basketball,” NWU Athletic Director Ira Zeff said. “Our team has made great strides during her tenure at NWU and I wish her the best in her pursuit of new professional goals.”

During her four years, Mueller coached six All-Conference players and had five players recognized as Scholar Athletes. Her 2014-15 squad led all of NCAA Division III basketball with a total team GPA of 3.65 and was recognized by the WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.

“Even though I will not be on the sidelines as their coach next season, I will continue to be a loyal supporter of this Prairie Wolves women’s basketball program,” Mueller concluded.

The search for a new women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.