NEB Softball: Nebraska Continues Big Ten Play at No. 22 Wisconsin

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN –The tough schedule continues for the Nebraska softball team this weekend, as the Huskers travel to Madison, Wis., for a three-game Big Ten Conference series with the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers.

Friday’s series opener is set for 4 p.m. with game two on Saturday and Noon and the finale set for Sunday at Noon. Fans can listen to all three games for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sports Network. Fans with a BTN Plus subscription can watch all three games live.

By the end of this weekend’s three-game series, Nebraska will have played 21 of its first 31 games against opponents who have been ranked in the NFCA poll at some point this season. The Wisconsin series will also wrap up the Huskers’ streak of six consecutive games against ranked opponents.

In addition to its current stretch of six consecutive games against ranked opponents, Nebraska played eight consecutive games against ranked opponents in February. Since the NFCA poll was created in 1995, the Huskers had never played more than five consecutive regular-season games against ranked teams before having two streaks of six-or-more games this season.

The Wisconsin series also marks the beginning of a streak of eight consecutive Big Ten Conference road games for the Big Red. Beginning on Friday, the Huskers will play 10 games against four opponents in four cities in only 13 days, traveling more than 4,000 miles in that span.

Following its road trip, Nebraska will play nine consecutive conference games at home.

This Week's Top 10

1) According to the NCAA, Nebraska has played the No. 2 most difficult schedule in the nation with an opponent winning percentage of .668.

2) Following its three games at No. 22 Wisconsin this weekend, Nebraska will have played 21 of its 31 games against teams who have been ranked in the NFCA top 25 at some point this season.

3) The Huskers are in the midst of a six-game streak against ranked opponents, as NU has opened its Big Ten Conference schedule with series against No. 8 Minnesota and No. 22 Wisconsin.

4) The streak of six consecutive regular-season games against ranked opponents is the second-longest in program history, trailing only an eight-game streak earlier this year (Feb. 10-24).

5) Nebraska has played only 10 games against teams who have never been ranked this season, and the Huskers are 7-3 in those 10 games.

6) This weekend’s series begins a stretch of eight consecutive conference road games for Nebraska, its longest streak in the Big 12 or Big Ten era.

7) NU was No. 76 in this week’s NCAA RPI ranking.

8) Wisconsin is playing its first home games of the season this weekend.

9) Nebraska owns a 4-1 record in Madison and has averaged 8.6 runs per game in those five games.

10) Wisconsin’s Chloe Miller leads the nation with a .518 batting average (Big Ten record is .507).

Husker Offense Slowed by Tough Pitching

The Husker offense - one of only nine offenses to rank in the top 50 nationally in scoring each of the last six years - has gotten off to a relatively slow start this season. One reason for the slow start has been inexperience, as nearly 45 percent of Nebraska’s total at bats this season have come from players who entered the year with fewer than 70 career at bats. Another reason for the slow start has been the opposition Nebraska has faced.

• Nebraska has played 18 of its first 28 games against teams that have been ranked this season. In those 28 games, the Huskers are batting just .182 and have averaged only 1.2 runs per game.

• NU has played a total of nine games where it has faced a pitcher currently ranked in the top 25 nationally in wins, including six ranked in the top 10. Wisconsin’s Kaitlyn Menz ranks 17th nationally in wins.

• The Huskers have faced three of the nation’s top six ERA leaders (No. 3 Sara Groenewegen twice; No. 4 Megan King once and No. 6 Jessica Burroughs once). NU has faced four pitchers ranked in the top 25 nationally in ERA and Wisconsin’s Kirsten Stevens ranks 23rd.

• In comparison, the Husker offense has excelled against unranked opponents, a positive sign considering after this weekend, Nebraska’s final 20 regular-season games will all come against teams who have not earned a top-25 ranking this season.

• In 10 games against opponents who have not earned a top-25 ranking at any point this season, the Huskers are batting 3.75 and averaging 7.4 runs per game.

Tough at the Top

After experimenting with four different leadoff batters and seven different two-hole hitters over the first 21 games, NU may have found its 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup in sophomore Alyvia Simmons and senior MJ Knighten.

• Simmons has led off with Knighten batting second each of the past seven games. During that time, the duo is a combined 23-for-52 (.442) with six doubles, one homer, eight stolen bases, 10 RBIs and 17 runs.

• In their seven games batting first and second, Simmons and Knighten have combined to average 3.3 hits per game and 2.4 runs per game. The duo has also combined for a .473 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage.

• Nebraska has scored a total of eight runs in the first inning in the seven games where Simmons has led off and Knighten has hit second.

• Overall, there have been a total of 13 innings the past seven games where Simmons has led off an inning. The Huskers have scored 17 runs in those eight innings.

Nebraska Has Faced Nation's No. 2 Schedule

Considering Nebraska has played more than half of its games against ranked teams, it should come as no surprise that the Huskers have played one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

• According to Monday’s NCAA “Toughest Schedule” ranking, Nebraska has played the nation’s second-toughest schedule based on opponent’s winning percentage. The NCAA RPI ranking has the Husker schedule ranked as the nation’s third most difficult.

Nebraska vs. Ranked Teams

Nebraska is 1-14 against ranked opponents this season, having played more than half of its 28 games against teams who were ranked in the NFCA poll at game time.

• Nineteen of Nebraska’s 28 games have come against teams either ranked or receiving votes in this week’s NFCA poll, the highest total of any team in the country.

• Following this weekend’s three-game series with No. 22 Wisconsin, Nebraska will have played 21 of its first 31 games against teams that have been ranked at some point this season.

Scouting #22 Wisconsin (22-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Wisconsin is off to the best start in school history with a 23-3 record, ranking second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally in winning percentage. The Badgers, who have won 14 of their last 15 games, are 2-1 in Big Ten play after winning two of three games at Northwestern last weekend.

Wisconsin boasts one of the top offenses in the nation. The Badgers lead the Big Ten and rank fourth nationally in scoring (7.3 runs per game) while ranking sixth in slugging percentage (.527), ninth in home runs per game (1.2), 13th in on-base percentage (.422) and 29th in batting average (.321).

Chloe Miller has been one of the nation’s top hitters this year. She leads the nation with a .518 batting average - on pace to be a Big Ten record - and is fifth with a .596 on-base percentage and eighth with a .916 slugging percentage. The senior has also added 33 runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs, ranking third nationally in runs per game, fourth in doubles per game and 17th in RBIs per game. Miller, one of four Badgers hitting above .350, is not the only Wisconsin player who ranks among the national leaders. Brooke Wyderski ranks owns a .366 average with nine doubles, six homers and 33 RBIs, ranking 12th nationally in RBIs per game. Kelsey Jenkins is batting .410 and ranks 10th nationally in runs per game (1.2), 23rd in walks per game (0.8) and 29th in on-base percentage (.533). Sara Novak is hitting .351 and has produced six doubles and 20 RBIs.

Defensively, Wisconsin is allowing only 2.3 runs per game while ranking second in the Big Ten and 21st nationally with a 1.76 ERA. The Badgers have held their opponent to one or fewer runs in 13 of their 26 games.

Kaitlyn Menz has thrown more than 60 percent of Wisconsin’s total innings, compiling a 14-2 record with a 1.42 ERA in 103.2 innings. The freshman is off to a fantastic start, as she leads the Big Ten and ranks 17th nationally in wins. Menz’s 14 wins are the most of any freshman pitcher in the country, and her 1.43 ERA ranks third among all freshmen nationally. Kirsten Stevens is 8-1 with a 0.94 ERA in 52.1 innings, as she has seen the most action behind Menz. Stevens ranks second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally with her 0.94 ERA, and she has struck out 47 while walking only 10. Mariah Watts (1-0, 4.67 ERA in 9.0 IP) and Angela Morrow (0-0, 10.50 ERA in 6.0 IP) round out the Badger staff.