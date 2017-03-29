Hickman day care closes after toddler eats THC-laced cookies

An emergency closure have been issued for a day care provider in rural Hickman after a child consumed cookies laced with THC at the home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Michelle Nicklas has been cited with misdemeanor child abuse. LSO was called to Bryan East Hospital late Monday night regarding a 2-year-old girl suffering from THC exposure.

According to LSO's investigation, Nicklas made pot brownies for a friend's birthday party over the weekend. She used the same pan to make cookies for her 10 day care children on Monday.

Officials said they don't know whether the pan had been washed before the cookies were made.

"We don't have any of the brownies," Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a press conference Wednesday. "We do have some of the cookies that the children ate that we believe were contaminated."

Sheriff Wagner said this is the first time he's dealt with a case like this.

How much THC the toddler consumed still isn't known. She is undergoing testing. He said another child may have been affected as well.

"If the THC extract was being used that can be 85-90 percent THC, " Wagner said. "If plant material was used that could be 15-20 percent THC content."

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Nicklas has been a licensed day care provider with the state since 2012. This is her first offense.

Nicklas can request a hearing with DHHS in the next 15 days to try to keep her service open. Currently, she's not allowed to provide care for any children aside from her own.

Wagner said Nicklas has been "mildly cooperative" with the investigation.

The cookies and pan are being tested in a lab right now. It will be a few days before officials know how much THC the children may have ingested.

On Monday March 27, at 2245 hrs Sheriff’s Deputies were detailed to Bryan Health Emergency Room regarding a 2 year old female patient whose parents had brought her in for being lethargic, sleepy and not acting normal. The Emergency Room discovered the child was suffering from THC exposure. The investigation thus far has revealed the child’s daycare provider had baked marijuana brownies over the weekend and used the same pan to bake cookies for her day care children. The level of THC in the child is not known, pending laboratory tests, however she was admitted to the hospital for observation. This day care facility is in a home and is licensed by the state of Nebraska. Michelle Nicklas age 31 years old, who runs the day care has been contacted and cited for Child Abuse. The investigation into the THC exposure and the status of the day care is continuing with the assistance of the Nebraska DHHS. The day care is located near Hickman. 8 pre-school and 2 school age children currently attend the day care. Parents of the other children have been contacted and urged to have their children tested for THC. The results have not yet been received.