Charity dance for Alzheimer's Association and Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska

Brian Injury Alliance of Nebraska, and Alzheimer's Association invites you to Little Bo's Dance Party, a charity dance to raise awareness, and money to

donate to the Alzheimer's Association and to the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska.

The event is on March 31st 2017 at the Park Center Banquet Hall.

Purchasing tickets for $10.00 at any WestGate bank location in Lincoln. There is an online ticket purchase on the channel 8 calendar of events listing

$15.00 tickets at the door cash only. Children 12 years of age and under no charge. Children over 12 years of age at the door is $15.00.

The DJ is Craig Estudillo Productions. Please note that there are no railroad crossing arms at the railroad track close to Park Centers Banquet Hall.

For more information you can check the facebook page “Going Back to Little Bo’s, Uncle Sam’s, and Celebrations.”