The Lincoln Children's Zoo is doubling in size, adding several exhibits

Lincoln Children's Zoo is doubling in size, adding several exhibits

The Lincoln Children's Zoo had some exciting news to announce Wednesday morning - and everyone from local school kids to Governor Pete Ricketts was there to hear it.

The zoo is expanding to include several new exhibits and attractions.

To start things off, zoo-goers will now be able to hop in the driver's seat of a safari vehicle that's parked next to to a tiger enclosure.

Kids will also have a new interactive climbing experience to play on, complete with spider-monkeys.

The zoo is also getting a new entrance, as well as a plaza with a stream for kids to splash in and an Education and Conservation Center.

The zoo is also adding a year-round giraffe habitat where people fan feed the animals.

More good news for animal lovers - after the expansion is done, the zoo will be open year-round.

"Lincoln is a great city, with a great zoo that's about to become even greater," said Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel.

The festivities also included a surprise appearance by Dan Whitney (better known as Larry the Cable Guy).

The expansion will add 10 acres to the zoo - more than doubling its current size.

There will also be almost twice as much parking available.

The expansion is a joint project between the city, county, the zoo and LPS.

It's estimated to cost $16, but Zoo Director John Chapo says more than $13 has already been raised or pledged.

Chapo says the zoo is expecting to have all the new attraction ready to go by 2019.

He says the zoo will operate as usual during the entire length of construction.

