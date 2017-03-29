Sign up for Earth Day celebration

Lincoln Earth Day 2017

Time is running out to sign up to participate in Lincoln’s Earth Day Celebration April 22nd at Union Plaza Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The deadline for registration is April 7th . Organizations and individuals wanting to participate can register now at the website for Lincoln Earth Day www.lincolnearthday.org.

Organizations registering for Lincoln Earth Day will have a reserved space and table at the event. Cost for registration is $20 for student organizations, $35 for non-profits and $50 for businesses. Sponsorship contributions begin at $50 and may include in-kind contributions of goods and services.

We are anticipating a big Earth Day event this year, making it an important opportunity for people to connect with organizations, businesses and individuals that will channel their energies and focus their interests. Earth Day is for everybody – there is broad range of support for the celebration and this year’s sponsors include the City of Lincoln, LES, Assurity Insurance, Whole Foods, Thrasher Foundation Systems and KZUM.

The Lincoln Earth Day Website will also announce other Earth Day related events so please contact us if you have an event to be recognized and promoted as part of Lincoln Earth Day. Earth Day will kick off a week of events including the March for Science, also on April 22nd, and a variety of activities during Climate week culminating in the Peoples Climate March on Saturday, April 29th