Nebraska MBB: Ed Morrow Jr. Announces Decision to Transfer

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday that sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr. has elected to transfer from the Husker basketball program following the spring semester.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, the fans and the University of Nebraska Athletics Department for giving me the opportunity to play Division I basketball,” Morrow said. “It is hard to leave home, and Nebraska is my home. I was born and raised here, it is my parents’ alma mater, and I have a lot of friends here. But sometimes you have to venture out to pursue dreams and aspirations in a career. This is a sacrifice I have to make to better myself.”

“I support Ed in his decision to transfer schools and wish him well,” Miles said. “We appreciate his hard work over the last two years. Although I am disappointed, we will continue to recruit young men who are committed to our mission of building Nebraska Basketball with a culture of success in all areas...life, school and winning basketball at its highest level.”

Morrow, a 6-foot-7 forward, played in 24 games, averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game in 2016-17. Morrow, who missed seven games because of a foot injury, tied for the team lead in blocked shots with 27 and posted a team-high three double-doubles. He reached double figures 10 times in 2016-17, including a career-high 19 points against Dayton. Morrow grabbed 10 or more rebounds on seven occasions, including a career-high 18 against Gardner-Webb. In his two seasons at Nebraska, Morrow averaged 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 54 games, including 19 starts.

The Huskers return three starters and seven of the team’s top 10 scorers from the 2016-17 team, while welcoming a trio of newcomers, including Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland and Miami transfer James Palmer Jr., and incoming freshman Nana Akenten.