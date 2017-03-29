Gov. signs bank licensing requirements law - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. signs bank licensing requirements law

   LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A new state law will lift licensing requirements for Nebraska banking and credit union executives. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure as part of a larger overhaul of the state's banking laws. The last major changes were made in 1963. The bill would allow banks to opt out of licensing their executive officers and credit unions to opt out of licensing their loan officers.

