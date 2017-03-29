People's Climate March coming to Lincoln

Next month, thousands of people across the United States will gather in Washington, DC, to demonstrate their concerns about the threat of climate change. Many Nebraskan’s will be marching as well, here in the capital city.

They hope to raise awareness about the issue and make a much needed change to save the environment.

"It is an urgent moment, the situation has reached a crisis level and it's not too late to prevent the worst," John Atkeison said.

Not all Nebraskans see climate change as a major issue.

"Were not anti–ecological by any means, but we just feel that global warming is something that occurs mostly naturally," Doug Kagan, with Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, said.

The two groups also have differing opinions on the need for coal.

"The economy has moved beyond coal. Wind power and solar power are now cheaper," said Atkeison.

"If the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing, you can still burn natural gas and you can still burn coal and get energy and get electricity from it," Kagan said.

The Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom support President Trump and believe his recent decisions will bring jobs back to America.

"Of course this helps the job market because there is a lot of workers who can be employed in the coal mine, in the oil fields, and to drill for natural gas," said Kagan.

But the Nebraska Farmers Union says climate change is going to impact their careers if we don't make drastic changes soon.

"The environment in which we raise livestock and produce crops is changing, so it's getting a little tougher to be able to make a living farming because of the variability and volatility in weather patterns," John Hansen, President of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said.

The march will be on April 29th at 10:30 in the morning. They will start at the student union and go to the capitol.