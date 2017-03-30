LPD reopen traffic at South Folsom St.

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police blocked off South Folsom street around 9:30 last night as officials with Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigated an ammonia leak.

Employees from Lincoln Cold Storage called Lincoln Fire after smelling an unusual smell inside the building.

A hazmat team was called and discovered a minor leak which was taken care of quickly.

Folsom street reopened after being closed for more than three hours.