Lincoln bridge being renamed in honor of slain soldier

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A bridge in Lincoln is being renamed in honor of a National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The bridge system spanning the Antelope Valley Parkway near the Bob Devaney Sports Center will be called the Staff Sgt. Patrick Hamburger Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Officials say Hamburger died in August 2011 when his helicopter was shot down. He was a CH-47 flight engineer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) of the Nebraska Army National Guard. He was a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the Nebraska National Guard Spirit of 76 building that sits west of the Devaney Sports Center.