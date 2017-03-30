CHIEF METEOROLOGIST/ANCHOR

KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC affiliate, has an opening for a Chief Meteorologist/Anchor. Our weather team has developed a strong reputation as the market leader. We are looking for an individual who can track and forecast severe weather year round in our market, has the ability to tell compelling weather stories during slow weather periods and will be comfortable and relaxed in their delivery and presentation. Candidate must have at least 3 years on-air experience and a meteorology degree. Strong social media skills is essential. AMS seal of approval is preferred. Experience with the Weather Central computer system a plus. If you meet these requirements and want to work with a dynamic, growing station - please contact us. Please send your resume and reel to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 S. 10th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9 – 5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.