Jeff Smith Retires

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Southeast High School

Lincoln Southeast High School Head Boys Basketball Coach, Jeff Smith has decided to retire from coaching after leading the Knights for the past 20 years. During his time at Southeast, Coach Smith compiled a stellar overall record of 324-153 with 13 state tournament appearances and two state championship final appearances, and was very fortunate to have been able to coach his son, Connor in 2009, as the team made it to the state semi-finals.

Prior to coaching at Southeast, Coach Smith spent 11 years as a college assistant coach. Two years at Peru State College, seven years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and two years at Eastern Washington University. Highlighting his college assistant coaching career were four NCAA tournament appearances and one Big 8 tournament championship at UNL.

Coach Smith began his first three years of teaching and coaching basketball at Pawnee City High School where he complied an overall record of 42-19 during his tenure.

Coach Smith holds a Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Athletic Administration. He received his undergraduate degree from Peru State College where he was a four-year basketball and two-year baseball student-athlete.

Coach Smith is a 1978 Lincoln Southeast High School graduate and was a member of the 1977 state championship baseball team (which was recently inducted into the Lincoln Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame), the 1977 state football championship team and the 1978 state runner-up basketball team.

Coach Jeff Smith’s Statement:

“I would like to thank my family for allowing me to coach the last 34 years, they have always been extremely supportive, loyal, and loving. I want to thank all of the players that we were blessed to coach. We have had outstanding student-athletes and it has been awesome to watch them grow and develop and go on to their own successes, which in reality, is one of the most enjoyable aspects of coaching. I feel like I have hundreds of sons through these 20 years of coaching at Southeast!”

“I also want to thank the great coaches, trainers, and managers that have been such a big part of the program the last 20 years. Many have gone on to be successful head coaches and professionals and we are proud of each and every one of them”.

LSE Director of Athletics and Activities, Dr. JJ Toczek’s Statement:

“I would like to thank Coach Smith for leading the Lincoln Southeast Boys Basketball Program over the past two decades as well as congratulate him on an outstanding coaching career. He was an education-based athletics coach as well as a scholar of the game of basketball. Coach Smith always trained his players to be fundamentally sound and to compete at the highest level possible. He consistently worked to maintain the “Tradition” and “Excellence” of Lincoln Southeast Basketball and Lincoln Southeast Athletics.

Coach Smith will continue teaching PE and Health at Lincoln Southeast High School.”