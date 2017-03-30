Spending on Nebraska lobbying tops $16.7 million - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Spending on Nebraska lobbying tops $16.7 million

Spending on Nebraska lobbying tops $16.7 million

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new report says special interests spent a record-high $16.7 million last year on lobbyists, gifts, travel and other efforts to influence elected Nebraska officials.
        The report issued Thursday by the group Common Cause Nebraska says the number of paid, registered lobbyists has increased as well, from 351 in 2015 to 364 last year. Spending on lobbyists has risen consistently over each of the last five years.
        The biggest spenders over the last five years are the League of Nebraska Municipalities, representing Nebraska cities; Altria Client Services, the corporate parent of tobacco company Philip Morris; and the group Renewable Fuels Nebraska.
        Jack Gould of Common Cause Nebraska says lobbyists give special interests an advantage over average citizens because they can drop large amounts of money on entertainment and other perks.

