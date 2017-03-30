Lincoln IBM office makes some layoffs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln IBM office makes some layoffs

The Lincoln office IBM has laid off some employees.
It's located on the north side of SouthPointe Pavilions.
Two people coming out of the building told Channel 8 Eyewitness news there were some layoffs.
Another worker told us there was a 30-40 percent reduction in staff.
That same employee said the entire call center has been eliminated. 
Now, nationwide, IBM has also made cuts at other locations.
A IBM spokesperson told the media in North Carolina that "IBM continues to remix skills to meet emerging client requirements in area such as cloud and cognitive.
Channel 8 Eyewitness News has reached out to IBM's corporate office about the layoffs. We haven't heard anything back yet.
This is a developing story. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Beatrice man joins Saltdogs to bring stroke awareness

    Beatrice man joins Saltdogs to bring stroke awareness

    Bryan Cook suffered a stroke on Feb. 2, 2017. Friday night, the Saltdogs helped bring awareness to survivors like Cook with their Strike Out Stroke event. 

    More >>

    Bryan Cook suffered a stroke on Feb. 2, 2017. Friday night, the Saltdogs helped bring awareness to survivors like Cook with their Strike Out Stroke event. 

    More >>

  • Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after carrying shotgun into Nebraska store

    Man arrested after carrying shotgun into Nebraska store

    Man arrested after carrying shotgun into Nebraska store

    Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.

    More >>

    Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.