Lincoln IBM office makes some layoffs

The Lincoln office IBM has laid off some employees.

It's located on the north side of SouthPointe Pavilions.

Two people coming out of the building told Channel 8 Eyewitness news there were some layoffs.

Another worker told us there was a 30-40 percent reduction in staff.

That same employee said the entire call center has been eliminated.

Now, nationwide, IBM has also made cuts at other locations.

A IBM spokesperson told the media in North Carolina that "IBM continues to remix skills to meet emerging client requirements in area such as cloud and cognitive.

Channel 8 Eyewitness News has reached out to IBM's corporate office about the layoffs. We haven't heard anything back yet.

This is a developing story.