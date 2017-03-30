Nebraska advances legal immunity for heroin overdose help - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska advances legal immunity for heroin overdose help

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska could provide immunity from drug charges for people who seek medical help for opioid overdoses under a bill that has won first-round approval from the Legislature.
        Senators voted 35-4 Thursday to advance a measure that would protect people who cooperate with medical professionals from drug or drug paraphernalia charges. Thirty-four other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.
        Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says he sponsored the bill to make sure people who overdose receive needed medical help. It's similar to a law he sponsored two years ago that provided legal immunity for underage drinkers who sought help for alcohol poisoning.
        The bill also would allow patients to use a non-psychoactive compound found in marijuana if the Food and Drug Administration approves a drug containing it.

