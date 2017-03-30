Warning about homemade craft - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Warning about homemade craft

A timeless, popular, kids craft is causing concern nation wide.

Kathleen,11, from Massachusetts, woke up with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her hands after making her own slime.

"She was crying in pain, “my hands hurt, my hands hurt,” Siobhan Quinn, mother, said. “When we looked at them, they were covered in blisters.”

"It felt like really hot and tingly," Kathleen Quinn, Burn Victim, said.

So what caused this injury? It’s all in the ingredients.

Typically, the do–it–yourself recipe calls for water, glue, and borax. That final ingredient is what's causing problems.

Eric Jensen, RN at St. Elizabeth’s Burn Unit, explains that the combination of the chemical alkaline in conjunction with small amounts of glue and water can cause burns on your skin.

"If you have three parts borax and three parts borax the concentration is very low, where as if you had three parts borax and one part water the concentration would be higher," Jensen, said.

Essentially, the higher the concentration, the higher the burn risk.

So why use it in a child's recipe? I took a closer look at the warning label.

Nowhere does it explicitly say “avoid skin contact.”

Jensen says when used right, for example as a household cleaner or an additive for laundry, it isn't always a skin concern.

He suggests avoiding recipes that use the chemical all together, but if you do use it, there are ways to help prevent injuries.

"If you feel something that is burning you don't have all of it off,” Jensen, said. “You have to continue to rinse it off.”

As for Kathleen, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Alternatives such as cornstarch can be used instead of borax.

