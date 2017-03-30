Suspect in Ogallala Homicide in Custody - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Suspect in Ogallala Homicide in Custody

(OGALLALA, NEB.)  — A man wanted in connection with a Nebraska homicide is in  custody. Amedeus L. Leroux turned himself in to Colorado authorities in Denver Thursday Mar. 30, 2017.

Leroux, who was wanted on outstanding Nebraska and Colorado warrants, will be charged with first degree murder in the Tuesday, March 28 stabbing death of John Fratis, 25, of Ogallala. 

The Keith County Attorney’s Office is beginning the extradition process to have Leroux returned to Nebraska.

Lt. Tim Arnold of the Nebraska State Patrol expressed thanks to Nebraska and Colorado media and the public  for their help. “The media spreading the word, and tips from the public helped greatly in this investigation.”

