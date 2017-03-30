Celebrating a century: Nebraska Farm Bureau turns 100 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Celebrating a century: Nebraska Farm Bureau turns 100

It was a celebration a century in the making for the Nebraska Farm Bureau on Thursday. 

The state-wide organization, which supports agriculture through education and advocacy efforts, celebrated its 100th year. 

Everyone from local FFA kids to state leaders past and present were on hand to celebrate. 

"If we're going to grow our state we have to grow agriculture," said Governor Pete Ricketts. 

"And the Farm Bureau's been about that for 100 years. So I'm excited to help them celebrate."

The Bureau also unveiled a bronze sculpture in the shape of Nebraska which featured some of the state's most important landmarks and industries.

It was the highlight of the evening - especially for the artist who made it. 

"Nebraska is the like the best you can get, as far as the culture and education and mostly the family and community, so it means a lot to me," said Sondra Johnson, who was commissioned to craft the sculpture. 

Surrounding the sculpture were names of donors who have pledged to help fund agriculture education for future generations. 

Former governors Mike Johanns and Dave Heineman were also in attendance. 

They praised the Farm Bureau for its century-long efforts to help farmers and ranchers across the state. 

"They go out to the senate offices, the house offices, they go to the USDA – whatever it takes to make sure this country doesn't forget where its food comes from," said Mike Johanns. 

"That's the story of the Farm Bureau."

The sculpture will be on display for anyone who wants to stop by and see it. 

For more information on the Nebraska Farm Bureau and its celebrations, follow this link: www.nefb.org/centennial. 

