Train derailment near Valley

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A train hauling grain derailed in Valley Thursday.

Officials say about seven cars came off of the tracks.

Equipment from Lincoln was brought up to help in removal efforts.

“The hatches of the grain cars were tearing into the concrete. The northside is worse visually than the south. I've been doing this 13-years. The first time I've seen this,” said Officer Smith with the Valley Police Department.

Officials say the derailment may have been caused by a failure at a switch mechanism.

There are no reports of any injuries.