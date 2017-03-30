Distracted driving increasing in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Distracted driving increasing in Nebraska

Distracted driving increasing in Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

The latest numbers show Nebraska has nearly 4000 crashes a year because of distracted driving; injuring more than 1500 people.

Being on your cell phone for just seconds can have serious consequences.

"That's what makes it so dangerous. You can see a red light, but you drive right through it because you don't realize that that red light is something that you need to stop for," said Mark Segerstrom with the Nebraska Safety Council.

One simple text message takes about 5 seconds to send. In that time you can travel the length of a football field, without paying any attention to the road.

Its not just texting and driving that's the problem. Segerstrom says Bluetooth devices or hands–free options are just as bad.

"If you're having a conversation on a Bluetooth wireless device your mind or your attention is talking to the person on the other end of that and your secondary task becomes driving and when the secondary task becomes driving, that becomes very unsafe," Segerstrom said.

In recent years, the number of crashes in Nebraska due to distracted driving has gone up by 25%.

"There's 3 kinds of distractions: there's visual distraction, anything that takes your eyes off the road. There's manual distraction, anything that takes your hands off the steering wheel or there's cognitive distraction, anything that takes your mind off the driving environment," said Segerstrom.

There is a bill currently in the legislature that would change texting while driving from a secondary offense to a primary one, meaning police could pull you over for doing it.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month; there will be a social media campaign to spread the word on driving safely.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

  • Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

  • Keeping your pet safe this Fourth of July

    Keeping your pet safe this Fourth of July

    The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year. The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary. "But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you'r lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bo...

    More >>

    The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year. The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary. "But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you'r lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.