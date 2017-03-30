Distracted driving increasing in Nebraska

The latest numbers show Nebraska has nearly 4000 crashes a year because of distracted driving; injuring more than 1500 people.

Being on your cell phone for just seconds can have serious consequences.

"That's what makes it so dangerous. You can see a red light, but you drive right through it because you don't realize that that red light is something that you need to stop for," said Mark Segerstrom with the Nebraska Safety Council.

One simple text message takes about 5 seconds to send. In that time you can travel the length of a football field, without paying any attention to the road.

Its not just texting and driving that's the problem. Segerstrom says Bluetooth devices or hands–free options are just as bad.

"If you're having a conversation on a Bluetooth wireless device your mind or your attention is talking to the person on the other end of that and your secondary task becomes driving and when the secondary task becomes driving, that becomes very unsafe," Segerstrom said.

In recent years, the number of crashes in Nebraska due to distracted driving has gone up by 25%.

"There's 3 kinds of distractions: there's visual distraction, anything that takes your eyes off the road. There's manual distraction, anything that takes your hands off the steering wheel or there's cognitive distraction, anything that takes your mind off the driving environment," said Segerstrom.

There is a bill currently in the legislature that would change texting while driving from a secondary offense to a primary one, meaning police could pull you over for doing it.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month; there will be a social media campaign to spread the word on driving safely.