Wrestlers Fighting For A Good Cause

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

MWA Pro Wrestling is putting on a show you won't want to miss. Tonight's event at 7 o'clock will take place at The Lancaster Event Center. 10 percent of all proceeds are going to the Autism Society here in Nebraska.

Brian Blade, MWA Heavyweight Champion says, "Since April is autism awareness month their going to focus on it."

Brian Blade has professionally wrestled for 16 years, so getting hurt comes with the job description.

His children don't seem to mind.



Brian says, "My son loves wrestling and my daughters to young to understand."

He says wrestling was not what he had his mind set on; in fact Brian started playing football at a young age.He adds he became interested in wrestling after his friend introduced him to a wrestling class in Omaha.



You can buy tickets for tonight's event at the door.