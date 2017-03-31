Excellence in Education: Cherry Blossom Festival

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

A group of UNL students took time to celebrate the beginning of spring and learn something new. They participated in an annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

At the event, students and faculty worked on their craft skills. Canvases were set up at the festival so people could paint cherry blossom trees. Students listened to Japanese music and drank tea as they painted.

The organizer, Madoka Wayoro, says she wants to share traditions and happiness on campus.

"Cherry blossoms are very special for Japanese people. And I just wanted to share the tradition of Hanami, which is the Cherry Blossom Festival," says Wayoro. "Everybody shares the coming of spring together."

Wayoro is planning more events in the future so students can continue to learn about Japanese culture.

