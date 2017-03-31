Arrested for Warrants on Sexual Assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Arrested for Warrants on Sexual Assault

Arrested for Warrants on Sexual Assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Barneston, Nebraska                       

Anthony A. Stautner, age 28, and Kelsie L. Stautner, age 21, both of Barneston, Nebraska were arrested at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office in Beatrice on 03-30-2017 on warrants issued in relation to a reported case of sexual assault and procuring alcohol for a minor, that occurred March 3-4, 2017 in Wymore and Barneston, Nebraska.

The warrant for Anthony Stautner was for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Third Degree Sexual Assault without Consent, Procuring Alcohol for a Minor, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.  The warrant for Kelsie Stautner was for Procuring Alcohol for a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.

The investigation into the sexual assault of a fifteen-year-old girl involved deputies and investigators from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and assistance was provided by the Beatrice Community Hospital Emergency Room staff, the Child Advocacy Center, the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office, and the Wymore Police Department.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No one was injured

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

  • Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

  • Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.