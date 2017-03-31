Arrested for Warrants on Sexual Assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Barneston, Nebraska

Anthony A. Stautner, age 28, and Kelsie L. Stautner, age 21, both of Barneston, Nebraska were arrested at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office in Beatrice on 03-30-2017 on warrants issued in relation to a reported case of sexual assault and procuring alcohol for a minor, that occurred March 3-4, 2017 in Wymore and Barneston, Nebraska.

The warrant for Anthony Stautner was for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Third Degree Sexual Assault without Consent, Procuring Alcohol for a Minor, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child. The warrant for Kelsie Stautner was for Procuring Alcohol for a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.

The investigation into the sexual assault of a fifteen-year-old girl involved deputies and investigators from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and assistance was provided by the Beatrice Community Hospital Emergency Room staff, the Child Advocacy Center, the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office, and the Wymore Police Department.