Bridge Naming Ceremony Today

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mayor Chris Beutler and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Adjutant General, participated in a bridge-naming ceremony at 1 p.m. today. It was to honor the late Staff Sergeant Patrick Hamburger of the Nebraska Army National Guard. The ceremony was held at the Nebraska Army National Guard “Spirit of 1776” Armory, 1776 N. 10th Street. The “Big X” bridge at the intersection of Salt Creek Roadway and N. Antelope Valley Pkwy. is now renamed the Staff Sergeant Patrick Hamburger Veterans Memorial Bridge. Other speakers at the event included Robert Mador of Bridges for the Fallen, family and friends. Due to space constraints, the ceremony was not open to the public.



Hamburger graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1999 and joined the Nebraska Army National Guard in July 1998. He was mobilized as a flight engineer for Operation Enduring Freedom in May 2011 as a member of Company B, 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation. Hamburger died in Afghanistan August 6, 2011 of wounds he received when his helicopter was attacked by insurgents. He was among 30 American and eight Afghan service members killed in the crash. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant and buried with full military honors August 20, 2011 at Wyuka Cemetery.