15-year-old held in stabbing death of western Nebraska man - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

15-year-old held in stabbing death of western Nebraska man

15-year-old held in stabbing death of western Nebraska man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OGALLALA, Neb. (AP)

        Nebraska authorities say a 15-year-old boy suspected of killing a western Nebraska man has surrendered in Colorado.
        The boy has been sought since the stabbing death of 25-year-old John Fratis in Ogallala on Tuesday.
        Keith County Attorney Randy Fair said Thursday that the boy turned himself in at the Juvenile Services Center in Denver after learning of the Nebraska warrant for second-degree murder and a Colorado warrant regarding probation revocation. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.
        Fair says he's taking steps to have the boy returned to Nebraska for prosecution. Two other men have been arrested in Ogallala, accused of lying to police or withholding information about Fratis' slaying.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No one was injured

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

  • Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

  • Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.