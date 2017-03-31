Mental tests ordered for co-defendant in Nebraska slaying

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP)

One of the men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County will undergo psychiatric examinations to determine whether he's competent to stand trial.

A judge ordered Andres Surber to be examined at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln within 30 days. Surber's attorney had requested the examination.

Court records say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. Authorities say they shot to death 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. Parts of his body were found in a car and in a creek about 4 miles away. Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik's home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.