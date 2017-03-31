Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault

Lincoln police arrested 19-year-old Tanner Book for first degree sexual assault on Wednesday.

They say the incident happened earlier in March and was reported by the victim's mom.

Officers say Book made unwanted advances on a 15-year-old.

According to court records, the girl said no multiple times and tried to fight Book off.

Book was arraigned Thursday and remained in jail Friday on $500,000 bond. His next court date is April 20th.