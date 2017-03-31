New rule could require less driving hours for teens to get permi - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New rule could require less driving hours for teens to get permit

Is three hours enough time behind the wheel for you kid to get a drivers permit?

There was a hearing in front of the DMV and its lawyers on Friday.

A proposed rule change would lower the time needed for teens to get their license.

Right now, when your child goes through driver's education; they have to have 20 hours of class time and five hours behind the wheel.  

That's before they can get their provisional operator's permit.

The proposed change would leave the class time alone, but lower the drive time to three hours.

Zach Kapinus of Road-Ready Driver Training says the potential savings for instructors isn't worth the risk to safety.

"While the reduction requirement does potentially mean higher profits for a drivers education school because in car construction is the most expensive part of teaching a student. This is at the higher cost of reducing driver safety," said Kapinus.

Dennis Delong also runs a driving school and supports lowering the required hours.

"I do feel that it's important that whenever you add hours or time to a class, or whatever it is. Whatever you do in life, by adding more you'll most likely incur more cost," says Delong.

Delong argued that some students require less and others more training. And by spending five hours on every student it costs him more and the consumer more. 

Beverly Reicks of the National Safety Council of Nebraska disagrees.

"Now, Mr. Delong must live in Lake Wobegon where all the women are beautiful and all the teens have perfect driving skills; before they come to him because that is not what we see in our driving school."

42 states require at least six hours of driving and in most cases 30 hours of class time.

Again, this rule would knock the driving time to three hours.

If the rule change does pass, it will go to Governor Ricketts. If he approves it, it would go into law.

