Two Lincoln sporting goods stores are making progress

Two Lincoln sporting goods stores are making progress

The construction at two big sporting goods stores in Lincoln is well underway.

Friday marked the 17th  anniversary of Scheels at SouthPointe Pavilions.

It's expanding to a building three times the size of its current store.

The framework will happen in 13 phases over the next six months.

The store is entering the first part with six semi trucks delivering metal next week.

"It’s pretty phenomenal that in this short of a time that so much has been happening in a really seamless manner,” SouthPointe Pavilions Marketing Director Julie Lattimer said.

Dick's Sporting Goods is shaping up over at Gateway Mall.

The store is nearing the halfway point.

The shell is being worked on now.

The mall's general manager said the two story about 70,000 sq ft building is right on Target.

"It’s going terrific. We're right on schedule where we thought we would be...seeing a lot of excitement about having another sporting good store in the market,” Gateway Mall General Manager Chad Becwar said.

Some area shoppers said they're excited about the variety the stores will bring.

"I’m excited to see the expansion of Scheels. I heard a lot about that Ferris wheel, but Dick's here at the mall looks pretty huge too,” Shopper Steve Beiber said.

Dick's should open by the beginning of this September and Scheels grand opening is September 2018.

