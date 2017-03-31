Lincoln bridge renamed in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
"People here know fireworks, and they love fireworks," he explained, showing me around the stockpile Wednesday. "The people have more fireworks in their driveway then we shoot up."More >>
Thunderstorms have loosed a barrage of hail on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, shattering windshields, damaging roofs and shredding field crops and urban gardens.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.More >>
The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a transportation service for people with disabilities may pick up passengers on demand.More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
Today was the final day of the Mike Peterson Baseball Tournament in Lincoln. Ryan Hillman has all the highlights.More >>
