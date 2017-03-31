Lincoln bridge renamed in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan

A mechanic, a bowling partner and an avid Dr. Pepper drinker - all are terms used to describe Lincoln native Patrick Hamburger.

But of all the things he was known for one sticks out the most: soldier.

Hamburger joined the Nebraska Army National Guard before graduating from Southeast High School.

In 2011, he was called into service as a flight engineer aboard a combat helicopter as part of Operation: Enduring Freedom.

Mike Watson gave Hamburger one of his first jobs.

He recalled the moment he and his wife wished Hamburger farewell.

"All three of us were locked up into a final goodbye. Both of us scared for him, but also so proud," Watson said.

"Little did we know that in a few short months we would be seeing him again - this time being carried across the tarmac with a flag draped over his casket."

Just a week after arriving in Afghanstan, Hamburger, along with 30 other Americans and eight Afghani service men, was in a helicopter when it was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Everyone on board was killed.

Friday, more than 100 friends, family and fellow soldiers gathered for a ceremony in which Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler re-named the "Big X" bridge at the intersection of Salt Creek Roadway and North Antelope Valley Parkway in Hamburger's honor.

It will now be known as the Staff Sergeant Patrick Hamburger Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Candie Raegen, Hamburger's fiance, and her two daughters were among the many who shed tears at the ceremony.

"It was emotional," Raegen said.

"My daughters were getting choked up and crying. I was trying to choke it back as much as I could but... it's an amazing thing. My daughters are going to grow up here and have this... and their kids... it's forever going to be there."

It was a touching moment, but for Hamburger's mom Joyce Peck, it served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifice soldiers make.

"Losing a child that is with you every second of every day - especially a child you carried for 9 months, you know them before they're born," Peck said.

"It's not easy."

Hamburger was posthumously promoted to Staff Sergeant and given full military honors after his death.

He was buried in 2011 at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.