Omaha tower goes blue for Autism Awareness Month

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...