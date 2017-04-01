Omaha tower goes blue for Autism Awareness Month

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
Registered Libertarians in Nebraska have nearly doubled since 2015, but they have their efforts set higher than that. Leaders of the Nebraska Libertarian Party made their voices heard Sunday, outside of the State Capitol. Their goal? To educate people on the values and beliefs of what it means to be a Libertarian. "The Founding Fathers, their philosophy is a lot of what the Libertarian philosophy wants to go back to when the government had less power, which is a lot of the reas...More >>
An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks.More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
Lincoln Police said a north Lincoln pharmacy was broke into toward the end of June. They said Medicap Pharmacy near 27th and Superior reported a burglary Friday morning. Police said its door was pried open. Officers said drugs and money were stolen.More >>
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states because manufacturing remains strong.More >>
Governor Pete Ricketts announces The Nebraska State Patrol will undergo a comprehensive review process prompted by several recent concerns.More >>
Today was the final day of the Mike Peterson Baseball Tournament in Lincoln. Ryan Hillman has all the highlights.More >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
