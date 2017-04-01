Lincoln City Golf tees off season with open house

Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.
Registered Libertarians in Nebraska have nearly doubled since 2015, but they have their efforts set higher than that. Leaders of the Nebraska Libertarian Party made their voices heard Sunday, outside of the State Capitol. Their goal? To educate people on the values and beliefs of what it means to be a Libertarian. "The Founding Fathers, their philosophy is a lot of what the Libertarian philosophy wants to go back to when the government had less power, which is a lot of the reas...
An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks.
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.
Bryan Cook suffered a stroke on Feb. 2, 2017. Friday night, the Saltdogs helped bring awareness to survivors like Cook with their Strike Out Stroke event.
Today was the final day of the Mike Peterson Baseball Tournament in Lincoln. Ryan Hillman has all the highlights.
Rain possible at times through the 4th...
