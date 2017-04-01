5k raises autism awareness

April is Autism Awareness Month, and to raise money and exposure to the cause a fun activity was held in The Railyard.

The Center For Disease Control says, that nearly one percent of the world's population has autism.

The "Light It Up Blue 5k Fun Run" hopes to bring some attention to those with it.

Despite the brisk weather a relatively large crowd showed up to cheer on runners and enjoy entertainment.

Vicki Depenbusch, Program Director of the Autism Family Network, thinks getting the word out helps out a lot.

"The awareness starts then inclusion comes, and that's what our hope is. That these kids are going to have inclusion in our community. So that they can have jobs. They can do volunteer work. They can be a part of anything. They may just have to do it a little differently," said Depenbusch

The CDC estimates that one in 68 births in the U.S. result in autism. And while the 5K did raise money, part of the reason for the event is to show the diversity amongst those on the autism spectrum.

Part of Vicki's passion for the cause is her son Jacob, who has autism. For Jacob it's all about seeing him for who he is.

"We'll be like you or anyone else," said Jacob

Michael Vander-Well of Developmental Services of Nebraska, thinks it's important to see the contributions of each individual, especially those affected by the condition.

"Everybody has a place. Everybody has value. So to make sure that there is an awareness that people affected by autism do have a place in our community, and they're valued members of society is good," said Vander-Well

If you'd like to help or get involved, here's a link:

http://autismfamilynetwork.org/