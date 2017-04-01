Dana Altman's hometown rallies around Ducks - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dana Altman's hometown rallies around Ducks

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

A little corner of Nebraska turned out in full force for Saturday's final four, the Oregon Ducks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels. Wilber-Clatonia, the hometown of Oregon head coach Dana Altman, threw all their chips in with the Nebraska native.

"I had to do a tribute to Dana and the Ducks," said Ron Tegtmeier, owner of local Legends restaurant. "I graduated with Dana from Wilbur-Clatonia High School and he's done so good for us and made us so proud."

Legends of Clatonia went all out, with duck on the menu, the game playing on every screen in the building, and a man in a chicken suit (it's the closest thing they could get to a duck on short notice).

"Everybody is a ducks fan and just really excited to see what happens tonight," said Brandon Rieschick, a Wilber baseball coach.

The watch party filled Legends Bar and Grill up by tip-off. Many fans say since Nebraska didn't make it into the tournament, Altman is giving them a solid team to root for.

"It's great to see somebody from our community have such an impact on a national scene," Rieschick said. "Regardless of the level to see Oregon being in the final four that's kind of two wins away from the pinnacle."

